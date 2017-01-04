×
Menu
News

Wolfe & Associates Reaches $1.65 Mil Settlement for 2013 Balcony Collapse

November 28, 2016 by
Photo Courtesy Robert Clayton

Five UC Santa Barbara students who were injured following a balcony collapse in April 2013 will receive $1.6 million from Wolfe & Associates rental company to compensate hospital bills and resulting i...
read more

The Weekly Goings-On in Isla Vista: Thanksgiving Edition

November 24, 2016 by
vistapoint-2-copy

The weekly Vista Point column brings you information on Thanksgiving feasts traditional and vegan alike, and more.
read more

UCSB Students Stage Walkout Against Rising Tuition for 2017

November 21, 2016 by
Yuki Copnall / Daily Nexus

Members of the UCSB Student Activist Network called on students to walk out of class and assemble in front of Storke Tower Monday, passing out signs saying, “Hikes are for trails NOT tuition” and ...
read more

Opinion

When the Clock Strikes Twelve

December 28, 2016 by
screen-shot-2016-12-31-at-4-38-27-pm

Allie Lebos hopes you don't forget your own value in pursuit of a New Years kiss.
read more

Dear Regent Sherman, Whose Side are You On?

December 14, 2016 by
lettertotheditor

Casey Mix questions the UC's commitment to divesting from fossil fuels and sets an ultimatum for Regent Sherman.
read more

Fidel Castro is Dead and The Leftist Claim to a Moral High Ground Dies with Him

December 8, 2016 by
fidel_castro-5839cf0a4042d

Andrew Gates outlines the hypocrisy of liberal support of Fidel Castro.
read more

Sports

UCSB Ends 2016 With 80-76 Home Loss Against Redhawks

December 30, 2016 by
While looking for someone to pass to, Jalen Canty keeps the defender at bay. Dustin Harris / Daily Nexus

UCSB was outscored 31-7 by Seattle University over the final 9:37 to fall to 2-10 on the season.
read more

Non-Conf. Schedule Ending, Gauchos Play in Battle on the Border

December 19, 2016 by
screen-shot-2016-12-19-at-3-14-33-pm

After ending its five game losing in its previous game with a 50-49 win, the UCSB women's basketball team will is back in action for back-to-back games in the Battle on the Border tournament.
read more

Reeling Gauchos Face-Off Against No. 2 UCLA

December 14, 2016 by
Looking for an open teammate, Maxwell Kupchak prepares to pass. Dustin Harris/Daily Nexus

UCSB takes on No. 2 UCLA in search of a big upset win.
read more

Artsweek

Artsweek’s Favorite Albums of 2016

January 4, 2017 by
Courtesy of Frank Ocean

All in all, 2016 was one hell of a year. And, as with any particularly tumultuous time, it left us with some amazing music. In this special end-of-year list, the Artsweek staff reflects on some of our...
read more

A Rogue New Step into a Larger World

January 3, 2017 by
Courtesy of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The timing of Carrie Fisher's death has caused Leia's appearance at the film's end to transform from something that, upon first viewing, just served as a nostalgia-tickling moment but turned into some...
read more

‘Jackie’ Highlights the Horror of Making History

January 3, 2017 by
Courtesy of Jackie

There is no way to escape Jackie’s situation, and we as an audience are stuck with her in this disturbingly surreal hell.
read more

Science & Tech

Could This be the Brightest Supernova Ever Observed?

December 26, 2016 by
Courtesy of ESO, ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

Originally thought to be the brightest supernova discovered, UCSB and Las Cumbres researchers now believe that ASASSN-15lh may have been a different galactic event.
read more

Not Rocket Science, but Pretty Close (Comet, Like and Subscribe)

December 14, 2016 by
Qicheng Zhang, a UCSB fourth-year undergraduate student in CCS physics, is an aspiring astrophysicist who is currently conducting research on comet deflection. / Courtesy of Alpha Coders

Aspiring astrophysicist, Qicheng Zhang, is a fourth-year student who is currently conducting research on comet deflection with hopes of impacting modern research efforts
read more

Inspiring Photonics for the Future

November 28, 2016 by
F.U.S.E continues with a program for underrepresented students and their families to gain familiarity with the practice of science, its importance in education and its promise of exciting career options. / Courtesy of csep.cnsi.ucsb.edu

UCSB's Center for Science and Engineering Partnerships (CSEP) makes it a mission to introduce middle school students, especially young women, to the developing field of photonics.
read more

Nexustentialism

6 Trends That Need To Make a Comeback in 2017

December 30, 2016 by
screen-shot-2016-12-31-at-4-16-15-pm

2017 is the year we stop normalizing unrealistic stereotypical roles for minors so we can diversify our content and profit off of more child stars.
read more

Santa Rescued from Sinking Sleigh by Heroic Surfers

December 25, 2016 by
Sophie Sawyer & Sierra Deak / Daily Nexus

“At first I couldn’t believe it,” second-year environmental studies Joseph Wilkins, one of the rescuers, said.
read more

Sorority Sally’s Top 10 All-Time Favorite Christmas Songs

December 20, 2016 by
courtesy of hits92chicago.com

Before you begin wondering why there’s no Mariah Carey or Michael Bublé included on this list, you have to remember that these are my favorite Christmas songs.
read more

Photo

In Photos: Students March Through Isla Vista After Trump Announced President

November 9, 2016 by
Pei Chiao Lin / Daily Nexus

Over a thousand UC Santa Barbara students marched through Isla Vista early Wednesday morning and gathered underneath Storke Tower, protesting the election of Donald Trump. Another rally in response to...
read more

In Photos: Yangs Walkabout Ghostly Streets

November 3, 2016 by
Daily Nexus EIC Megan Mineiro and Chancellor Yang stop and talk with some UCPD officers on patrol. Officer Bly reminiced about his time as a student in Isla Vista. Dustin Harris / Daily Nexus

Chancellor Henry T. Yang and Dilling Yang joined Daily Nexus editor in chief Megan Mineiro on Monday for a walkabout Isla Vista. The Yangs accompany the Nexus each year to talk with students about...
read more

In Photos: Blue-Green Rivalry Ends in Tie

October 23, 2016 by
Ahinga Selemani races for control of the ball. Eric Swenson / Daily Nexus

Harder Stadium filled with 11,424 people on Saturday for the Blue-Green Rivalry, breaking records as the largest crowd in the country this season for a men’s soccer game.
read more

On The Menu

Traditional Gingerbread Madness

December 24, 2016 by
Marisa Ratchford / Daily Nexus

"Every year in early December my family gathers from all across California, not to spread Christmas cheer, but to engage in a fierce competition"
read more

Starbucks Protestors Use Unusual Methods

December 23, 2016 by
Lisette Vaca / Daily Nexus

"After winning the 2016 election and dividing the country, pro-Trump coffee consumers have decided to target Starbucks"
read more

A Cultural Outlook on Tea

December 22, 2016 by
Anna Wade / Daily Nexus

"For some people, their knowledge of tea doesn’t go beyond green or black, but there is so much more"
read more