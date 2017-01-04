A suspect was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run incident Dec. 2. that left a Santa Barbara City College student in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More than half of the players on the UCSB women’s basketball team have taken to kneeling during the national anthem procession beginning at the team’s exhibition game versus Cal State Los Angeles ...
Chants of “You can't drink oil, keep it in the soil” filled the air Wednesday as approximately 100 students joined members of the local Chumash tribe in protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Officers made the arrest at approximately 11 a.m., shortly after receiving report of a suspicious male subject seen walking into a backyard and jumping over fences in the 66 block of Del Playa Drive.
Wolfe & Associates Reaches $1.65 Mil Settlement for 2013 Balcony Collapse
Five UC Santa Barbara students who were injured following a balcony collapse in April 2013 will receive $1.6 million from Wolfe & Associates rental company to compensate hospital bills and resulting i...
The Weekly Goings-On in Isla Vista: Thanksgiving Edition
The weekly Vista Point column brings you information on Thanksgiving feasts traditional and vegan alike, and more.
UCSB Students Stage Walkout Against Rising Tuition for 2017
Members of the UCSB Student Activist Network called on students to walk out of class and assemble in front of Storke Tower Monday, passing out signs saying, “Hikes are for trails NOT tuition” and ...
When the Clock Strikes Twelve
Dear Regent Sherman, Whose Side are You On?
Casey Mix questions the UC's commitment to divesting from fossil fuels and sets an ultimatum for Regent Sherman.
Fidel Castro is Dead and The Leftist Claim to a Moral High Ground Dies with Him
Andrew Gates outlines the hypocrisy of liberal support of Fidel Castro.
UCSB Ends 2016 With 80-76 Home Loss Against Redhawks
UCSB was outscored 31-7 by Seattle University over the final 9:37 to fall to 2-10 on the season.
Non-Conf. Schedule Ending, Gauchos Play in Battle on the Border
After ending its five game losing in its previous game with a 50-49 win, the UCSB women's basketball team will is back in action for back-to-back games in the Battle on the Border tournament.
Reeling Gauchos Face-Off Against No. 2 UCLA
UCSB takes on No. 2 UCLA in search of a big upset win.
Artsweek’s Favorite Albums of 2016
All in all, 2016 was one hell of a year. And, as with any particularly tumultuous time, it left us with some amazing music. In this special end-of-year list, the Artsweek staff reflects on some of our...
A Rogue New Step into a Larger World
The timing of Carrie Fisher's death has caused Leia's appearance at the film's end to transform from something that, upon first viewing, just served as a nostalgia-tickling moment but turned into some...
‘Jackie’ Highlights the Horror of Making History
There is no way to escape Jackie’s situation, and we as an audience are stuck with her in this disturbingly surreal hell.
Could This be the Brightest Supernova Ever Observed?
Originally thought to be the brightest supernova discovered, UCSB and Las Cumbres researchers now believe that ASASSN-15lh may have been a different galactic event.
Not Rocket Science, but Pretty Close (Comet, Like and Subscribe)
Aspiring astrophysicist, Qicheng Zhang, is a fourth-year student who is currently conducting research on comet deflection with hopes of impacting modern research efforts
Inspiring Photonics for the Future
UCSB's Center for Science and Engineering Partnerships (CSEP) makes it a mission to introduce middle school students, especially young women, to the developing field of photonics.
6 Trends That Need To Make a Comeback in 2017
2017 is the year we stop normalizing unrealistic stereotypical roles for minors so we can diversify our content and profit off of more child stars.
Santa Rescued from Sinking Sleigh by Heroic Surfers
“At first I couldn’t believe it,” second-year environmental studies Joseph Wilkins, one of the rescuers, said.
Sorority Sally’s Top 10 All-Time Favorite Christmas Songs
Before you begin wondering why there’s no Mariah Carey or Michael Bublé included on this list, you have to remember that these are my favorite Christmas songs.
In Photos: Students March Through Isla Vista After Trump Announced President
Over a thousand UC Santa Barbara students marched through Isla Vista early Wednesday morning and gathered underneath Storke Tower, protesting the election of Donald Trump. Another rally in response to...
In Photos: Yangs Walkabout Ghostly Streets
Chancellor Henry T. Yang and Dilling Yang joined Daily Nexus editor in chief Megan Mineiro on Monday for a walkabout Isla Vista. The Yangs accompany the Nexus each year to talk with students about...
In Photos: Blue-Green Rivalry Ends in Tie
Harder Stadium filled with 11,424 people on Saturday for the Blue-Green Rivalry, breaking records as the largest crowd in the country this season for a men’s soccer game.
Traditional Gingerbread Madness
"Every year in early December my family gathers from all across California, not to spread Christmas cheer, but to engage in a fierce competition"
Starbucks Protestors Use Unusual Methods
"After winning the 2016 election and dividing the country, pro-Trump coffee consumers have decided to target Starbucks"
A Cultural Outlook on Tea
"For some people, their knowledge of tea doesn’t go beyond green or black, but there is so much more"
